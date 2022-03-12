Roman Abramovich has been dismissed as Chelsea manager by the Premier League

The English Premier League board has removed Roman Abramovich from the position of Chelsea manager after the British government imposed sanctions on the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven other oligarchs sanctioned by the UK this week in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The European champions were placed under severe restrictions due to the sanctions imposed on Abramovich.

Chelsea cannot sign players, renew contracts or sell match tickets, with restrictions on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to overseas matches.

Premier League chiefs have now taken action against Abramovich, who has been described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle despite his denial of any association.

“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK government, the Premier League Board of Directors have removed Roman Abramovich from the position of director of Chelsea Football Club,” a Premier League statement said on Saturday.

“The board’s decision does not affect the club’s ability to train and operate its equipment, as stipulated in the terms of the license issued by the government, which expires on May 31, 2022.”

Abramovich had already announced his intention to sell Chelsea, with a group of potential buyers expressing their interest in a club that has won 19 major trophies since he bought the team in 2003.

The government is still open to the sale, but it will have to agree to a new license, provided that no profit goes to the Russian, who funded the club by about 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion).

Chelsea are already feeling the impact of the penalties, with shirt sponsor Three on hold their £40m deal.

The club’s official partner, Trivago, said on Friday that he remains with Chelsea despite the “difficult” situation.

Chelsea reportedly saw several credit cards temporarily frozen on Friday as they negotiated the terms of their operating license with the government.

Thomas Tuchel’s side host Newcastle on Sunday as they look to consolidate their dominance of third place in the Premier League.

(Reuters)