‘Rome’s Trevi Fountain turns black as climate activists issue warning about deadly floods’

Climate activists in Italy made a statement by turning the Trevi Fountain in Rome black. They stated that the recent floods in Italy’s northeast, which caused the loss of 14 lives, were a warning. Members of Last Generation, an anti-climate change organization, poured a vegetable-based carbon liquid into the fountain, causing the landmark to turn black. Police escorted the activists away. Federico Fellini’s iconic film “La Dolce Vita” famously featured Swedish actress Anita Ekberg taking a dip in the Trevi Fountain. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the flood damage in Emilia Romagna, which has displaced over 36,000 people and cost hundreds of millions of euros. A 19-year-old participant named Mattia said the blackening of the fountain was a forewarning of a dark future for mankind. Last Generation has been conducting peaceful but disruptive protests in Italy to urge politicians from all parties to make climate change a priority. These actions in Italy are part of a larger movement across Europe to draw attention to climate change. Activists have also thrown food products and washable paint at heritage sites, art museums, and cultural locations. (AFP)