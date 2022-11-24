Ronaldo turned the primary participant to attain in 5 World Cup finals as Portugal beat Ghana

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter breakup with Manchester United to set one other document by changing into the primary participant to attain in 5 World Cup finals with a penalty in his aspect’s 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday.

The primary half of Group H was forgettable aside from a few Ronaldo probabilities, however he sparked to life after the break as Portugal obtained a late begin to their marketing campaign.

Ronaldo, a free agent after his second spell at Outdated Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, hit a questionable penalty within the sixty fifth minute after a innocent run-in with Mohamed Salisu made the referee level to the penalty spot.

Ghana did nothing within the first half besides defend deeply, however gave their boisterous crowd at Stadium 974 one thing to cheer when Andre Ayew equalized within the 73rd minute.

Nonetheless, João Félix restored Portugal’s lead 5 minutes later, and Bruno Fernandes then confirmed his class with a dash earlier than slotting the go to Rafael Leao to go away Ghana surprised.

Ousmane Bockarie’s 89th-minute header made for a tense end for Portugal, however they survived 9 minutes of stoppage time to win their World Cup opener for the primary time of their final 4 matches.

(Reuters)