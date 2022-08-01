Ruling coalition claims Senegal election victory as opposition questions early outcomes

The ruling coalition led by Senegalese President Macky Sall introduced on Monday that it had gained 30 out of 46 administrative districts within the nation, giving it a slim parliamentary majority following Sunday’s legislative elections.

Former Prime Minister Aminata Toure, who led the ruling coalition’s listing within the legislative elections, introduced the partial outcomes on nationwide tv from the get together headquarters within the early hours of Monday morning after Sunday’s vote.

“That provides us an indeniable majority,” Toure stated to the cheers of supporters. It didn’t point out the variety of parliamentary seats gained by the get together out of 165 seats.

Beneath Senegal’s hybrid electoral system, 97 candidates who gained a majority of votes are elected in administrative districts, 53 are elected from nationwide lists utilizing proportional illustration, and 15 are elected by Senegalese residing outdoors the nation.

Barthelemy Dias, mayor of the capital, Dakar, and chief of the principle opposition coalition that has arisen resulting from financial difficulties and fears of Sall’s ambition for a 3rd time period, instantly questioned the outcomes introduced by Toure, warning that the announcement of the outcomes isn’t in place. from the elections.

“Folks will reply, folks will take to the streets tomorrow, and you’ll inform us the place you bought your majority from,” Dias stated.

The political background within the nation of 17.5 million folks, which is taken into account among the many most secure democracies in West Africa, is turning into more and more harsh, spurred partially by Sall’s refusal to rule out violation of time period limits.

Violent protests erupted final 12 months after Sal’s major opponent, Osman Sonko, was arrested on rape fees. Sonko, who got here third within the final presidential election in 2019, denies the allegations and says they’re politically motivated.

Violent protests erupted once more final month after the first listing of parliament’s major opposition coalition, which incorporates Sonko, was disqualified for technical causes. In consequence, the coalition’s reserve listing – which is usually made up of comparatively unknowns – will probably be on the poll.

The alliance, which fashioned one with one other led by 96-year-old former president Abdoulaye Wade, hopes to construct on the opposition’s good points throughout municipal elections in January after they took management of Senegal’s main cities.

Ambition for a 3rd time period: Sall’s ruling Pino Bok Yakar coalition is making an attempt to take care of its majority of greater than three-quarters of the 165 seats in parliament.

“I’m assured that voters will determine, as previously, with full transparency,” Sall stated after the vote.

The sixty-year-old Sall got here to energy in 2012 after Wade was eliminated, and was elected once more in 2019. He has campaigned for big development initiatives reminiscent of a high-speed rail line and convention heart, in addition to oil and fuel manufacturing.

His opponents have taken benefit of rising frustration with the financial hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and rising gasoline and meals costs.

Sall’s refusal to rule out a public candidacy in 2024 has raised fears that he’ll observe within the footsteps of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and former Guinean President Alpha Conde. Each males defended – and gained – a 3rd time period in 2020 by arguing that the brand new constitutions reset the bounds of their two phrases.

Senegal adopted constitutional amendments, amongst others decreasing presidential phrases from seven to 5 years, in 2016. Sall declined to touch upon his intentions for 2024.

(Reuters)