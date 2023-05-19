“Rushdie Emerges in Public for the First Time Since being Stabbed as the Struggle Persists”

British writer Salman Rushdie made his first public appearance since a knife attack that nearly took his life last year. Rushdie, a naturalized American who has lived in New York for 20 years, lost sight in one eye after being stabbed on stage in August while speaking at a US arts center. On Thursday, he attended an event at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan hosted by PEN America, a group that defends freedom of expression and literature. Rushdie, wearing glasses with a black lens over his right eye, was given an honorary award and delivered an emotional address to the 700 guests. He proclaimed in French, Spanish and English, “Terrorism should not terrorize us. Violence must not deter us. The struggle continues.” Rushdie has become an icon of free speech since Iran’s first supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered his killing for what he deemed the blasphemous nature of “The Satanic Verses” published in 1988. On August 12, he was at a literary conference in upstate New York when a man armed with a knife stormed the stage and stabbed Rushdie around 10 times. Bystanders and guards subdued the assailant, who was immediately arrested, charged and jailed pending trial. Rushdie’s literary agent Andrew Wylie revealed in October that he had lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand. In February, around the release of his latest novel “Victory City,” Rushdie said in his first interview since the attack that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress. The attack was welcomed by extremists in some Muslim countries but shocked many in the West. (AFP)