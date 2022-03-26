Russia accuses Azerbaijan of violating ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Moscow on Saturday accused Azerbaijan of violating the ceasefire agreement by entering the area of ​​the Russian peacekeeping mission in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the first time Russia has publicly blamed the violation of the 2020 agreement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also accused Azerbaijani forces of using Turkish-made drones to strike Karabakh forces, while the Foreign Ministry in Moscow expressed “grave concern” over the escalating tensions in the region.

Incidents between the armed forces of arch-enemy Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months, but Saturday’s announcement was the first time since fighting in Karabakh ended in November 2020 that Moscow accused one of the two sides of violating an uneasy ceasefire.

Moscow decried the escalation on the 31st day of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, with signs that both sides were digging into a long-running conflict in the pro-Western country.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan twice – on Friday and Thursday.

“Violating the terms of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces between March 24 and March 25 entered the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping unit in Nagorno-Karabakh and established the “observation point,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Turkish-made drones were used to strike the Karabakh forces near the village of Farukh, also known as Baruch.

Russia urged Azerbaijan to withdraw its forces.

“An appeal has been sent to the Azerbaijani side to withdraw its forces,” the Defense Ministry said.

“The command of the Russian peacekeeping unit is taking measures to resolve the situation,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow urged all parties to “exercise restraint and ensure strict compliance with existing tripartite agreements”.

There was no immediate reaction from Azerbaijan.

In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a war over the long-disputed enclave that claimed more than 6,500 lives.

A cease-fire brokered by Putin saw Yerevan ceded swathes of territory, with Russia deploying a peacekeeping force in the mountainous region.

The Defense Ministry of the breakaway region said in a statement on Saturday that Azerbaijani drones killed three people and wounded 15 others.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces continue to stay in the village of Baruch,” the statement added.

Armenia called on the international community to prevent attempts to “destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus.”

“We also expect the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh to take concrete and visible steps to settle the situation and prevent new casualties and hostilities,” the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Yerevan said the “invasion” of Baruch “was preceded by a continuous bombardment of Armenian settlements and civilian infrastructure.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that Azerbaijani forces on Thursday moved into the village of Baruch – which is under the control of Russian peacekeepers – in what it described as a “clear violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

Armenia also warned of a possible “humanitarian catastrophe” in Karabakh after gas supplies to the disputed region were cut off following repair work.

Yerevan has accused Azerbaijan of leaving ethnic Karabakh Armenians without natural gas, a charge dismissed by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry as “baseless”.

Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh seceded from Azerbaijan with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, and the ensuing conflict claimed about 30,000 lives.

(AFP)