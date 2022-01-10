Russia and the United States are launching “difficult” talks on Ukraine

Russia said on Sunday that it would not make concessions under US pressure and warned that this week’s talks on the Ukraine crisis could end early, while Washington said no breakthrough was expected and that progress was due to downsizing from Moscow.

The hard line from Moscow underlined the fragile prospects for negotiations that Washington hopes will avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the most tense point in US-Russian relations since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.

Talks begin on Monday in Geneva before moving to Brussels and Vienna, but the state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying it was entirely possible that diplomacy could end after a single meeting.

“I can not rule anything out, this is a perfectly possible scenario and the Americans … should have no illusions about this,” he was quoted as saying.

“Of course we will not make any concessions under pressure” or under constant threats from the participants in the talks, said Ryabkov, who will lead the Russian delegation in Geneva.

Moscow was not optimistic about entering the talks, quoted Interfax news agency Ryabkov.

The US forecast was similarly gloomy.

“I do not think we will see any breakthroughs in the coming week,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a CNN interview.

In response to Russian demands for Western security guarantees, the United States and its allies have said they are prepared to discuss the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region.

Both sides will put proposals on the table and then see if there is reason to move on, Blinken said.

“To make real progress, it is very difficult to see it happen when there is an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 soldiers near its borders,” Blinken said in an interview with ABC News.

Ahead of the formal talks, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Ryabkov met on Sunday in Geneva and told him that Washington “would welcome genuine progress through diplomacy,” the State Department said.

Ryabkov told reporters that his meeting with Sherman had been “complicated but business-like”, the new Russian agency Interfax said.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are gathered within reach of the border with Ukraine in preparation for what Washington and Kiev say could become an invasion, eight years after Russia conquered the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The comments from Russia’s Ryabkov, who has compared the situation to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the world was on the brink of nuclear war, were in line with the uncompromising line Russia has been signaling for several weeks.

Russia denies invasion plans and says it is reacting to what it calls aggressive and provocative behavior by NATO’s military alliance and Ukraine, which has leaned towards the West and is seeking to join NATO.

To further complicate the picture, Russia sent troops to neighboring Kazakhstan last week after the oil-producing former Soviet republic was hit by a wave of unrest. Russia’s foreign ministry reacted furiously on Saturday to a gypsy from Blinken that “once Russians are in your house, it is sometimes very difficult to get them to leave.”

Red lines

Last month, Russia presented a sweeping set of demands, including a ban on further NATO expansion and an end to the Alliance’s activities in Central and Eastern European countries that joined it after 1997.

The United States and NATO have rejected large parts of the Russian proposals as non-starters.

The United States was not willing to discuss withdrawing any US troops from Eastern Europe or ruling out expanding NATO to include Ukraine, Blinken said.

Abandoning its demands for a more limited agenda would be a major downward climb that Russia seems unlikely to make, especially after weeks of troop movements near Ukraine and a series of harsh statements by President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin leader has said that after successive waves of NATO expansion, it is time for Russia to enforce its “red lines” and ensure that the alliance does not allow Ukraine or station weapons systems there that would target Russia.

Ukraine won a NATO promise in 2008 that it would be allowed to go one day, but diplomats say it is not a question of that happening soon.

NATO said it was a defensive alliance and that Moscow had nothing to fear from it. It is far from Putin’s worldview, which sees Russia threatened by hostile Western powers as he says they have repeatedly broken promises made when the Cold War ceased not to expand beyond its borders. The United States and its allies deny that such promises were made.

In two talks over the past five weeks, US President Joe Biden warned Putin that Russia would face unparalleled economic sanctions in the event of further aggression against Ukraine. The group of seven nations and the European Union have joined in threatening “massive consequences”.

Putin said it would be a colossal mistake that would lead to a complete break in relations.

In addition to the Geneva talks, Russia will also hold talks with NATO in Brussels on Wednesday and at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

