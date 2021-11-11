Russia and Western countries clash at the UN over the Belarus border crisis

Russia exchanged criticism with Western members of the UN Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, and Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN suggested that their European colleagues have “masochistic leanings.”

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Great Britain raised the migration crisis during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

“We condemn the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and well-being have been politically endangered by Belarus, with the aim of destabilizing neighboring countries and the external border of the European Union and diverting attention from their own growing violations. of human rights “. they said in a statement.

They described the Belarusian approach as “unacceptable” and accused President Alexander Lukashenko of becoming a threat to regional stability and called for a “strong international reaction” to hold Belarus accountable, promising “to discuss further measures that we can take.”

The EU says Belarus is encouraging thousands of people fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross into Poland and other neighboring countries to retaliate for EU sanctions.

Belarus warned that the crisis could escalate into a military confrontation, while Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia said that Belarus poses a serious threat to European security.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, told reporters before the council meeting that he believed his Western council colleagues “have some kind of masochistic leanings because raising this issue, which is a total disgrace to the EU. , in front of us he would be very brave. “

When asked if Russia or Belarus were helping to move the migrants to the Polish border, Polyanskiy said: “No, absolutely not.” He added that not all problems needed to be addressed by the Security Council. Russia is a council with veto power, so it can protect Belarus from any possible attempt to impose UN sanctions.

Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Great Britain said: “We will remain united and determined to protect the EU against these hybrid operations by the Belarusian authorities.”

(REUTERS)