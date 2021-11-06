Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup

Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova led Russia to victory in the first Billie Jean King Cup after winning their singles matches against Switzerland in Prague on Saturday.

Kasatkina defeated Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Samsonova defeated Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia their fifth title in the team competition formerly known as the Fed Cup.

“I have too many emotions right now, I feel like I’m freezing and it’s really amazing. Incredibly happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team.

“Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” he added.

World No. 39 Teichmann defeated Storm Sanders on Friday when Switzerland beat Australia in the semi-final, but 28th-ranked Kasatkina, who had missed out on Russia’s two previous qualifiers, showed a different level.

The Russian went 5-0 with her accurate shots and three breaks as Teichmann struggled with her serve, and took the set with ease despite a late break from the Swiss player.

Both held their serve in the second set until the seventh game when they exchanged a break each, but Kasatkina won one more and then held her serve, taking the set when Teichmann threw his forehand off the court.

“Incredible feeling. I am happy to have brought this important point to my team,” said Kasatkina.

“I think the mentality was the key, I was tough from the beginning to the end of the game and I’m happy with the level.”

‘A real team’

World No. 40 Samsonova had the lion’s share of Russia’s semi-final victory over the United States, as she won their singles game and then helped Russia clinch the doubles.

Bencic, in 17th place, had only lost one set in his three singles in the tournament before the final.

Bencic, whose parents were born in the former Czechoslovakia, had also previously won over the home crowd by thanking the fans in Slovak after each match and apologizing when the Swiss defeated the Czechs in the group stage.

Samsonova, a last-minute replacement for the injured Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the final, was the first to break, but Bencic, encouraged by the sand, returned immediately and then broke again in game eight to take the first set.

The fast-serving and powerful Russian surpassed four break points in the first 10-minute game of the second set and scored five games later before adding another break to level.

On a streak, he did the same early in the third set and despite being impatient at the end at times, he held onto his serve to take the match in two hours and 22 minutes.

“It is a historic victory for us,” Russia captain Igor Andreev said.

“I am very proud and very happy for the girls, the way they played, the way they did everything, they are amazing, they are heroes and they did it because they are a real team and real friends.”

“Liudmila was playing amazing all week. She can be a top-tier player, dealing with all the pressure, on the big stage, she performed fantastic tonight, which gives her a lot of credit,” Andreev added.

(AFP)