Russia demands that the United States and NATO reduce activity in Eastern Europe to defuse the Ukraine crisis

Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO would renounce any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West.

Moscow, for the first time, laid out in detail demands that it says are essential to reducing tensions in Europe and defusing a crisis over Ukraine, which Western countries have accused Russia of evaluating a possible invasion after gathering troops near the border. Russia has denied planning an invasion.

The demands contain elements, such as an effective Russian veto on Ukraine’s future NATO membership, that the West has already ruled out.

Others would involve the withdrawal of American nuclear weapons from Europe and the withdrawal of multinational NATO battalions from Poland and the once-in-Soviet Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

In Washington, a senior administration official said the United States was prepared to discuss the proposals, but added: “That said, there are some things in those documents that the Russians know are unacceptable.”

The official said Washington would respond sometime next week with more concrete proposals on the format of the talks.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Washington would speak to its allies. “We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is based, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy, free from outside interference,” he said.

NATO diplomats told Reuters that Russia cannot have a veto on further expansion of the alliance and that NATO has the right to decide its own military stance.

“Russia is not a member of NATO and does not decide on NATO-related matters,” said Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Kiev has an “exclusive sovereign right” to administer its own foreign policy, and that only it and NATO can determine the relationship between them, including the question of Ukraine’s membership.

He urged Moscow to re-commit to a peace process in eastern Ukraine, where some 15,000 people have died in a seven-year conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.

‘Smokescreen’

Some Western political analysts suggested that Russia was knowingly making unrealistic demands that it knew would not be met to provide a diplomatic distraction while military pressure on Ukraine was maintained.

“Something is very wrong with this image, the political side appears to be a smokescreen,” wrote Michael Kofman, a Russia specialist with the Virginia-based research organization CNA, on Twitter.

Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said President Vladimir Putin was “drawing a line around the post-Soviet space and putting up a ‘do not enter’ sign.”

“It is not meant to be a treaty: it is a declaration,” he said. “But that does not necessarily mean that this is a prelude to war. It is a justification for maintaining Moscow’s crazy stance, in order to keep Washington and others off balance.”

Presenting Moscow’s demands, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia and the West must start from scratch in rebuilding relations.

“The line followed by the United States and NATO in recent years to aggressively escalate the security situation is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous,” he told reporters.

Ryabkov said Russia was unwilling to put up with the current situation any longer and urged Washington to give a constructive response quickly.

He said Russia was ready to start talks on Saturday, with Geneva as a possible location, but the Russian news agency TASS later quoted him as saying that Moscow was extremely disappointed by the signals coming from Washington and NATO.

Accumulation of troops

Moscow delivered its proposals to the United States this week as tensions rose over the accumulation of Russian troops near Ukraine.

It says it is responding to what it sees as threats to its own security stemming from Ukraine’s increasingly close relations with NATO and aspirations to become a member of the alliance, although there are no imminent prospects that Kiev will be allowed to join. .

The Russian proposals were established in two documents: a draft agreement with the NATO countries and a draft treaty with the United States, both published by the Foreign Ministry.

The first, among other points, would require that Russia and NATO not deploy additional troops and weapons outside the countries where they were located in May 1997, prior to the accession to NATO of any of the former communist states of Eastern Europe that for decades they were dominated by Moscow. It would mean that NATO would abandon any military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia.

The treaty with the United States would prevent Moscow and Washington from deploying nuclear weapons outside their national territories. That would spell the end of so-called NATO nuclear swap agreements, in which European NATO members provide aircraft capable of carrying American nuclear weapons.

