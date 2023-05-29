Russia launches 15th air assault of the month, targeting Kyiv with drones and missiles in a live attack.

Russia conducted its fifteenth air attack on Kyiv in May, launching an intensive overnight assault on Monday. Explosions were heard in various parts of the Ukrainian capital, but no casualties have been reported yet. For all the latest developments in Ukraine’s war, check out our live blog, and all times are in Paris (GMT+2).

7:56am: Russia places US Senator Graham on wanted listRussia’s interior ministry has included US Senator Lindsey Graham in their wanted list, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

Graham rebutted Russian criticisms of his backing for Ukraine on Sunday by stating that he had merely admired the Ukrainian spirit in opposing a Russian invasion with the support of Washington.

7:54am: Ukraine claims 29 of 35 drones and 37 of 40 missiles launched by Russia have been shot downUkraine’s Air Force said on Monday that they had struck thirty-five of Russia’s launched drones and downed forty of their cruise missiles overnight.

The Air Force also revealed through their telegram channel that Russia had aimed at military facilities and critical infrastructure in their Monday attacks.

7:46am: Odesa port in Ukraine damaged by Russian drone attackA Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa caused some harm to the infrastructure that’s essential for grain exports, as informed by Ukraine’s military on Monday.

The southern command of the military mentioned on Facebook, “A fire erupted in the port infrastructure of Odesa due to the hit. It was quickly contained. The information about the extent of the damage is being updated.”

The military did not clarify whether the damage to the port could endanger grain exports. Ukraine can only export grain and other food products via ports in the Odessa region as part of an initiative on grain.

The Ukrainian army stated that Russia had employed Iranian-made Shahed drones in the strike, but gave no specifics

00:00am: Russia launches 15th air raid on Kyiv this monthIn the early hours of Monday, Russia launched fresh air attacks on Kyiv using drones and cruise missiles, with Ukrainian capital’s military administration announcing that defense forces had taken down over 40 targets.

This was Russia’s 15th air attack on Kyiv in May and the second overnight strike with similar intensity, resulting in no major damage or injuries in the city, according to authorities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko stated on the Telegram messaging channel, “Another tough night for the capital.”

Major developments from Sunday, May 28:Ukraine reported that Russia bombarded Kyiv with an overnight drone attack, which was described as the most substantial assault of its kind since the conflict began. Ukraine stated they had managed to shoot down 58 of the 59 targeted drones.

Meanwhile, Moscow cautioned Western countries on Sunday that they would be “playing with fire” if they decided to supply US-made F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv ahead of Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive. ( with AFP, AP & Reuters)