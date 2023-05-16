Russia seeks to bolster economic relations with the Muslim world by turning away from the West.

The Russia-Islamic World Forum is set to commence in Kazan, southwest Russia, from Thursday.

This two-day event started in 2009 and seeks to enhance economic relations between Russia and Muslim countries.

Due to the rupture between Russia and the West, these ties are now part of a shift in the world order.

The decision to hold the 2023 edition of the Russia-Islamic World Forum in Kazan symbolizes the capital of Tatarstan as an example of successful multiculturalism and peaceful religious coexistence in the eyes of the Russian state.

Russia has about 15 million Muslim citizens, mainly in the Caucasus and the Volga-Ural region, who belong to ethnic groups with cultural foundations linked to Islam, with not all of them being practitioners or believers, according to a report from the French Institute for International Relations.

Muslims form 10% of Russia’s population, and the Tatar population of Tatarstan, which is Russia’s largest ethnic minority group, has lived in the Volga region for centuries.

The forum in Kazan aims to strengthen economic, cultural, and intellectual ties between Russia and the 57 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), established in 1969 to represent the collective voice of the Muslim world and protect member states’ interests.

Although Russia is not a full member of the OIC, in 2003, President Vladimir Putin was the first head of state from a non-majority Muslim country to be invited to speak at an OIC summit. Putin aimed to improve Russia’s image in the Islamic world after wars against Muslim populations in Chechnya and Afghanistan.

To maintain its influence in Muslim countries, Russia created a strategic vision group in 2006, led by Rustam Minnikhanov, head of Tatarstan. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has also played an active role in building connections with Gulf states, in which shared religious identity plays a crucial role.

As the war in Ukraine reshapes international relations globally, it is sure to affect the summit in Kazan. Moscow has a clear intention to refocus strategic and economic partnerships away from the West.

This evolution in foreign policy is part of a narrative aimed at rearranging the world order, with Russia differentiating its foreign policy approach from that of the West.

Anti-Western sentiment is also contributing to misconceptions about realities in Ukraine, with a significant number of soldiers from the Caucasus on the ground helping to create an online narrative of Russia fighting “side-by-side with Muslims.

” The Global South has largely opted out of sanctions against Russia decided on by the US and Europe.