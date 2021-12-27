Russia will continue to provide military assistance to Mali despite Western criticism

Russia will continue to provide military assistance to Mali through state channels, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a senior Russian diplomat, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries.

France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russian-backed Wagner Group in Mali, where the government is fighting an Islamist insurgency.

The Malian government on Saturday denied the presence of Russian mercenaries, but said “Russian trainers” were there as part of a bilateral agreement between Mali and Russia.

A cargo plane delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali in October, part of what the Malian government said was a trade agreement with the Russian state.

On Monday, the RIA quoted Pyotr Ilichev, director of the international organizations department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as saying in an interview that Bamako had the right to cooperate with any partner it wanted in its fight with the militants.

“We will continue to defend Bamako’s legitimate interests at the UN (United Nations) and also provide active assistance to our Malian partners in the military and military-technical spheres through state channels,” Ilichev said.

President Vladimir Putin has said that the Wagner Group does not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not violate Russian law.

Ilichev was quoted as saying that France’s withdrawal from military bases in Mali had the potential to destabilize the region. Paris has previously denied suggestions that it is leaving Mali.

