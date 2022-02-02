Russia will target the German media in response to a German ban on RT

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it would take “retaliatory measures” against German media in Russia after RT’s German-language channel was banned by a local regulator.

“This step leaves us no choice but to start implementing retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that similar measures will be taken against “internet brokers” who have removed the channel from their platforms, in an obvious reference to the IT giant YouTube.

“The verdict of the German media regulator is an unequivocal sign that Russian fears were demonstrably ignored,” the statement said.

Germany’s broadcasting regulator announced on Wednesday that it was banning broadcasting of the “RT DE” channel due to the lack of a broadcasting license.

The broadcaster was blocked from Europe’s satellite network on 22 December at the request of German authorities, less than a week after being broadcast, but was still available via the internet and via a mobile app.

In response to the previous decision, RT DE said its suspension was “illegal” and the result of political pressure from Berlin, at a time of diplomatic tensions between Germany and Russia.

YouTube in December had blocked a new RT channel after removing the network’s German channels RT DE and Der Fehlende Part earlier last year.

Launched in 2005 as “Russia Today”, the state-funded RT has been expanded with channels and websites in languages ​​including English, French, Spanish and Arabic.

It has been accused by Western countries of spreading misinformation and Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

The canal has been banned in several countries, including the former Soviet republics of Lithuania and Latvia.

(AFP)