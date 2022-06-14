Russian and Belarus gamers compete within the US Open beneath a impartial flag

The US Tennis Affiliation (USTA) introduced on Tuesday that it’s going to enable Russian and Belarusian gamers to compete on this yr’s US Open however solely as neutrals, a call in stark distinction to Wimbledon, which banned them.

Wimbledon’s transfer to ban them from the match beginning later this month has prompted the boys’s ATP and the ladies’s WTA to strip the grasscourt Grand Slam of their ranking factors.

The Wimbledon resolution bans gamers akin to Russia’s world primary Daniil Medvedev from taking part in within the All England Garden Tennis Membership (AELTC), however the US Soccer Federation stated Russian and Belarusian gamers can be welcome at Flushing Meadows.

“Together with different main leagues, the ITF, ATP and WTA have beforehand condemned, and proceed to sentence, the unjustified and unjust invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” the USTA stated. .

“The USTA has upheld … the ban of the Russian and Belarusian tennis federations from the ITF, and due to this fact all worldwide group competitions, and directing gamers from these international locations to play beneath a impartial flag when competing exterior worldwide group competitions.”

American Gamers Affiliation assertion concerning Russian and Belarusian gamers:

USOPEN June 14, 2022 The US Tennis Affiliation’s resolution will enable Medvedev to defend his first Grand Slam title after defeating Novak Djokovic within the closing final yr to disclaim the Serb a calendar yr Grand Slam.

AELTC President Ian Hewitt stated in April that British authorities steerage didn’t enable gamers to compete at Wimbledon based mostly on their rankings.

There are two choices accessible – deny entries, or enable entry however solely with particular written statements from particular person gamers, he stated, including that they made “probably the most accountable resolution potential within the circumstances”.

“We acknowledge that every group should cope with distinctive circumstances that affect its choices,” the USTA added.

“Primarily based on our explicit circumstances, the USTA will enable all eligible gamers, no matter nationality, to compete within the 2022 US Open.”

Gamers from Russia and Belarus had been allowed to play within the French Open as properly.

The ATP and Ladies’s Tennis Affiliation banned each Russia and Belarus from worldwide group competitors after the invasion, which Moscow referred to as a “particular operation”, however allowed gamers from the 2 international locations to compete as neutrals.

Ukrainian participant Sergei Stakovsky criticized the choice, writing on Twitter: “You’ll be able to’t put a value on having the ability to dwell with your self. I salute Wimbledon, the one entity with an ethical code.”

The principle draw for the US Open begins on August 29.

