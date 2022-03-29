russian forces use kidnappings to intimidate the local population in the occupied territories

Ukrainian journalists, public officials, civil rights activists and even civilians, who oppose the invasion of their country, are being arbitrarily detained by Russian forces. This tactic is used to instill fear in local communities, some say, with forced arrests lasting anywhere from a day to two weeks.

It was an icy cold morning on March 23 when Russian troops knocked on Svetlana Zalzitskaya’s front door in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine. Hoping to find her inside, they met face to face with her elderly parents instead. “I wasn’t at home at the time,” she told France 24. The three armed men searched the place, turned the house upside down, and took her 75-year-old father to an unknown location.

Zalzitskaya, director of the local newspaper Holovna Gazeta Melitopolia and the news website RIA Melitopol, had fled the city days earlier. “Galina Daniilchenko frightened me,” she said, referring to the pro-Russian acting mayor who replaced Ivan Fedorov, who himself was kidnapped on March 11 and eventually released in exchange for nine Russian conscripts.

“[Danilchenko] He asked me to become an advocate for Russia and to start reporting in support of the occupation. “She tried to impress me by promising a brilliant career in Moscow,” said Zalizetskaya, who refused the proposal and packed her things to leave the city for fear of reprisals. A few days later, she received a call and found that her father had been taken hostage.

Their demand was clear: He would return if I surrendered. But Zalizetskaya again rejected the Russian proposal, “therefore they demanded the closure of RIA-Melitopol.”

On March 25, two days after her father’s abduction, Zalesitskaya posted on Facebook announcing the transfer of her news site to third parties “in exchange for evictions” and “in Ukrainian-controlled territories” who, according to her, “provide objective information”. She still shared articles by RIA-Melitopol on her Facebook page and said she did not personally agree to cooperate other than the statement.

Her father was released later that day, relatively unharmed but deprived of the medication he needed and deeply shocked by his abduction. Although Zalizetskaya was relieved, the anger she felt was palpable. “I consider such actions by the occupying forces as terrorism,” she said, adding that she is determined to continue working as a journalist documenting the atrocities faced by Ukrainians in the territories occupied by Russia.

#Ukraine: The father of RIA-Melitopol Editor-in-Chief Svitlana Zalizetska was released last night after being held hostage by Russian forces earlier this week. Zalesitzka refused to cooperate with the Russian authorities and instead transferred control of her news site to third parties. pic.twitter.com/w23Vog6X2M

– Reporters Without Borders (RSF_inter) March 26, 2022 This is not the first time that Russian forces have detained a journalist or relative in Ukraine. The UN Monitoring Mission on the Ground, which documents the kidnappings, found that 21 journalists and civil society activists have been detained since Russia began its invasion on February 24. Families are often kept in the dark about the whereabouts of their loved ones, with no idea what is happening to them. Of the 21 captured, only nine have been “released,” according to the United Nations.

The international non-profit organization Reporters Without Borders also publishes a handful of disturbing accounts of detention, torture, intimidation and threats faced by media workers in Ukraine.

Consequences of speaking out The United Nations says many of the perpetrators of the kidnappings come from the Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya regions, home to “republics” allied with the Russian Federation and pro-Russian armed groups. Cases have also been reported in parts of Kyiv, Khayron, Donetsk, Sumy and Chernihiv.

“It is becoming increasingly dangerous for journalists and editors to stay in the areas occupied by Russia. They are isolated in these areas. They cannot leave,” Sergei Tomelenko, head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, told FRANCE 24.

Local officials are also being targeted for detention, with kidnappings allegedly in northern cities including Nova Kakhovka, where the city council secretary went missing, and in Bucha, where six local council members were arrested and eventually released after a Russian raid, according to the BP. bad.

The United Nations found that 24 government officials and civil servants from local authorities had been detained in Russia-controlled areas, and 13 had been released, but the location and status of the remaining 11 were unknown.

Political analyst Mattia Nellis, who usually resides in Kyiv but now lives in Germany, has been tracking kidnappings in eastern and southern Ukraine. He said Russian forces would target “anyone who speaks actively against the occupation” and quickly arrest those calling for protests.

“I even heard of two cases in Kherson where random people were picked up at checkpoints after Russian forces searched their phones and found several pro-Ukraine channels open on Telegram. [app],” he explained. “My friend who lives there says he never takes his phone with him when he goes out now.”

‘You could be next’ Niels, his Ukrainian wife and her parents managed to flee the country early on, although a large part of their family still lives in Svatov, a city in Luhansk Oblast. On March 26, neighbors reported to his uncle that Russian troops had come to look for him. It wasn’t clear why, but we assumed it was because he’s an army veteran. He served as a doctor in 2016 and 2018 for the Ukrainian army in the Donbass. ”

His uncle went into hiding, but Russian forces found him soon after and detained him for questioning. “It lasted three hours,” Nellis said. And it turned out that they were looking for his brother-in-law, who is an active soldier in the army and is also registered at my uncle’s house. Hence the confusion.”

Nellis’ uncle was released, and although very sadly, he was unharmed. Others, like the Ukrainian mediator for Radio France who was tortured for nine days, weren’t so lucky.

“There are varying degrees of severity when it comes to how [Russian occupiers] Nellis explained. “I imagine it is a case by case. It depends on how much resistance a person has, how much they are involved in the Ukrainian army, or how big a problem they pose to the occupying forces.”

It also depends on what the Russian forces want to get out of their detainees. Speaking about the kidnapping of Zalzitskaya’s father, Tomelenko explained that the case was a clear example of Russia’s attempt to neutralize the Ukrainian media using carrot-and-stick tactics. “First, they arrest local journalists and editors, [and] He tried to intimidate them into saying they supported the occupation. If that fails, the Russian forces “simply ask to stop covering the news.”

The goal of the kidnappings is crystal clear. It is an effective means of instilling fear in the local population, making it easier for Russian forces to exercise control. And for some, it seems to work. Tomelenko hears about new kidnappings on a daily basis and has a growing number of fellow journalists afraid to leave their homes. “Two of his colleagues in Kherson have not been out in two weeks,” he said.

In an effort to crack down, human rights organizations in Ukraine are compiling lists of missing persons and organizing campaigns to shed light on what is happening on the ground. The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine also published guidelines for journalists and editors in the occupied territories, urging them to refrain from posting anything on social media and using pseudonyms if they are working as local correspondents for international or national media.

But the sense of intimidation left by the kidnappings can be felt by even the bravest of souls. “The message being sent is, ‘If you dare speak out, you can be next,’” Nellis explained. “That’s terrifying. Especially for anyone holding any official position.