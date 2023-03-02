Russian International Minister Lavrov says there isn’t any joint G20 declaration and blames it on the West

Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday that the G20 talks is not going to produce a joint declaration with host India quite than a abstract.

“The declaration was banned, and the result of the dialogue will likely be described within the abstract, which the Indian presidency will speak about,” Lavrov informed reporters via an interpreter after the talks in New Delhi.

Lavrov stated discussions on the joint assertion slowed down on a number of points, together with Russia’s insistence on an investigation into final 12 months’s Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, with Russia and Western nations accusing one another of being liable for the September explosions.

However investigations by the Swedish, Danish and German authorities thus far haven’t positioned blame on anyone nation or actor. “We’re speaking about morality. Nicely, our Western counterparts have actually offended us,” Lavrov stated after Thursday’s talks. “They do not take into consideration diplomacy anymore; they now solely cope with blackmail and threatening others.”

(AFP)