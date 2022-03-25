russian journalists resign over putin's 'propaganda'

While the Russian military appears to be failing to capture major cities, President Vladimir Putin is ramping up his two-decade-old crackdown on information. The Kremlin has closed Russia’s last three independent media outlets, banned major social media platforms, introduced new laws against journalists who challenge its propaganda and insisted on describing the war as a “special military operation”. But Russian propaganda largely forced many journalists to do this. Resigned.

Press freedom activists outside Russia accuse its state television of painting a severely distorted picture of the war in Ukraine in an effort to maintain support for what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”.

Further tightening the Kremlin’s grip on the media, Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation imposing prison sentences of up to three years for spreading false information about Russia’s actions abroad.

Vladimir Sliviak, co-chair of the Russian environmental group Ecodefense and an alternative Nobel Prize winner, told Jowharthat it was “increasingly difficult to obtain independent information” in Russia about the war.

Many journalists have also left their jobs due to the state’s propaganda demands. A Russian journalist, who has been for years a prominent foreign correspondent for state television, blasted on Tuesday the propaganda broadcast by pro-Kremlin media after he largely resigned over the invasion of Ukraine.

Zhanna Agalakova, a familiar face in Russian homes for two decades as a reporter for publications that included New York and Paris, announced earlier this month that she was leaving Pervy Kanal (Channel One) due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her resignation, Agalakova told reporters at a press conference in Paris organized by the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders that she could no longer get involved in the “lies” and “manipulations” of the Russian state. television.

“I want the people of Russia to hear me and learn what propaganda is and stop being zombies,” she said. With tears in her eyes, Agalakova said she hesitated for a long time before speaking but then decided “there was no other choice”.

Agalakwa admitted she had “made many concessions in my career” but called the invasion of Ukraine a “red line”.

And he’s not the only journalist to quit: There’s also been a heavy focus on Russian television since Marina Ovsianikova, a director on Pervi Channel, stormed the leading evening news group Fermia (Time) last week with a poster that read “No to War.”

Ovsyannikova was subsequently arrested and a Moscow court quickly fined her 30 thousand rubles (260 euros). But despite her release, she could face further prosecution, risking years in prison under the tough new laws.

>>> Interview: Russian journalist Marina Ovsianikova calls for an end to the “brothers’ war” in Ukraine

NTV news anchor Lilia Geldeeva, who has worked for the channel now owned by the energy giant Gazproms since 2006, said that she left Russia and quit her job.

Vadim Gloker, a long-time correspondent for NTV in Brussels, said he had responded to his notification.

“A lot of journalists, producers and media workers think like me,” Agalakova told reporters in Paris. “It is easy to accuse them, to ask why they did not quit, not to protest. But those who remain have families, old parents, children, homes to pay for. They are hostages of the situation.”

(France 24 with AFP)