Russian-led troops arrive, thousands imprisoned after deadly clashes in Kazakhstan

Shots were fired through the streets of Kazakhstan’s largest city on Thursday as Moscow-led troops arrived to help quell the riots that left dozens dead and hundreds imprisoned.

Fighting in Almaty continued one day after protesters stormed several government buildings, and an AFP correspondent heard regular outbursts of gunfire from a central square.

Local media reported that security forces had cleared protesters from the square and other important government buildings, but there were also reports of shootings elsewhere in the city.

The first units of Russian forces from a Moscow-led peacekeeping force had meanwhile arrived in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said, after the Kazakh government appealed for help.

Energy-rich Kazakhstan, long regarded as one of the most stable of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices that have escalated into widespread unrest.

Armed protesters have fought clashes with government forces, with officials saying 748 security officials were injured and 18 killed, including two who had their heads cut off.

“So scary”

Burnt-out vehicles littered the streets of Almaty, several government buildings lay in ruins and bullet casings were strewn across the ground of the presidential residence, which was stormed and looted by protesters on Wednesday.

“I did not know that our people could be so scary,” Samal, a 29-year-old preschool teacher, told AFP near the residence.

Under increasing pressure, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed overnight to the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which includes five other ex-Soviet states, to fight what he called “terrorist groups” that had “received extensive training abroad.”

Within hours, the alliance said that the first troops had been sent – including Russian paratroopers and military units from the other CSTO members – in its first major joint operation since its founding in 1999.

“Peacekeepers … were sent to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation,” the CSTO said in a statement, without specifying the number of troops involved.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it saw the unrest as “an outside-inspired attempt to undermine security and integrity” in Kazakhstan.

In the worst-reported violence to date, police said dozens of people were “eliminated” in overnight battles with security forces at government buildings in Almaty.

Over 2,000 detainees

The Interior Ministry said police had “moved forward to clear the streets” and detained about 2,300 people so far.

Officials said more than 1,000 people had been injured in the riots, with nearly 400 hospitalized and 62 in intensive care.

Protests spread across the nation of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year’s rise in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

Thousands took to the streets of Almaty and the western province of Mangystau, saying the price increase was unfair given Kazakhstan’s huge energy reserves of oil and gas exporter.

The full picture of the chaos was unclear, with extensive communication disruptions including cell phone signals, blocking of instant messages and hours-long internet shutdowns.

The protests are the biggest threat to date against the regime set up by Kazakhstan’s founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019 and hand-picked Tokayev as his successor.

Tokayev tried to stave off further unrest by announcing the resignation of the government early on Wednesday, but protests continued.

‘A revolution’

When the protests escalated, the authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19, with curfews, restrictions on movement and a ban on mass gatherings.

The government made another concession on Thursday, setting new fuel price limits for six months, saying “urgent” measures were needed “to stabilize the socio-economic situation”.

Much of the anger surfaced against Nazarbayev, who is 81 and had ruled Kazakhstan since 1989 before handing over power to Tokayev.

Many protesters shouted “Old Man Out!” referring to Nazarbayev and several witnesses confirmed to AFP that a statue of the ex-leader had been demolished in the southern city of Taldykorgan.

Western countries have called for restraint from all sides, and US State Department spokesman Ned Price is warning Russian troops in Kazakhstan to take control of the country’s institutions.

“The United States and, frankly, the world will be on the lookout for any human rights violations,” Price said.

France-based Kazakh opposition leader Mukhtar Ablyazov said the country’s ruling regime was coming to an end.

“It’s just a question now of how long,” the former energy minister told AFP in an interview.

“Literally in three days a revolution took place, and it really is a revolution in the general consciousness … people understood that they are not weak.”

