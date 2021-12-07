Russian mercenaries in Mali would be ‘unacceptable’: French defense minister

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly gave an interview to Jowharand RFI in Dakar, Senegal. Parly criticized a “disinformation campaign” aimed at creating an “anti-French discourse” in the Sahel region of Africa, while France reorganizes its military presence there. The minister said she did not believe that the Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group were in the Malian capital, Bamako, but added that “that does not mean that the current Malian authorities do not plan to bring them there.” The arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali would be “simply unacceptable,” he said.