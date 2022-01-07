Russian military advisers arrive in Mali after reducing French troops

Russian military advisers have arrived in Mali in recent weeks, Malian army officials said on Friday, amid tensions with Western powers over the alleged involvement of Russian mercenaries in the country.

A Malian army officer, who requested anonymity, said about 400 Russian military personnel could be active in the Sahel state, which is fighting to stop a decade-long Islamist uprising.

Another officer, who also declined to be named, said Russian advisers were present in “several parts of Mali”.

Russia’s presence will fuel suspicions that Mali’s army-dominated government has hired mercenaries from Russia’s controversial Wagner group.

In late December, 15 Western countries condemned the alleged deployment of Wagnerian warriors to Mali and accused Moscow, in a statement, of providing them with material support.

But Mali’s government denied that any mercenaries had been deployed to the country, adding that “Russian trainers” were in place to strengthen the operational capabilities of the security forces.

Mali is the epicenter of a jihadist uprising that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

France intervened in 2013 and now has about 5,000 soldiers in the region, but plans to reduce that figure to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.

The French military recently returned three military bases in northern Mali to state forces as part of the downsizing, including most recently, in the desert city of Timbuktu.

Russian advisers have since arrived in Timbuktu since the French left on December 14, according to one of the Malian army officers.

Paris has previously said that any deployment of Wagnerian militias would be incompatible with the presence of French troops.

“Mercenaries”

There has been a growing international concern over the situation in Mali since Colonel Assimi Goita staged a military coup in August 2020 and ousted President-elect Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under pressure from France and Mali’s neighbors, Goita promised that Mali would return to civilian rule in February after holding presidential and parliamentary elections.

But he staged a de facto second coup in May 2021, forcing away an interim civilian government and disrupting the timetable.

France announced a squad reduction following the second coup. Mali’s ruling army then considered hiring paramilitaries from Wagner for support, which further increased tensions.

A Western security official, an African diplomat in Mali’s capital, Bamako, and a Malian official – all of whom declined to be named – told AFP that Russian “mercenaries” were currently in Mali.

The Western security official said, for example, that “several hundred Russian mercenaries” from the Wagner Group had been deployed in the center and north of the country.

However, one of the Malian army officers who spoke to AFP insisted that only Russian military advisers had been deployed to Mali.

“You’re talking about mercenaries, that’s your thing. For us, they are Russian advisers,” the officer said.

‘Unacceptable’

But an elected official in central Mali, who requested anonymity, said there were both Russian advisers and mercenaries on site.

The official also suggested that not all mercenaries were Russian citizens.

On Friday, a senior French diplomat said that the alleged Wagner group’s activity in Mali was still being evaluated.

“It is still unacceptable for Wagner to send to Mali,” the diplomat said, adding that the group’s presence posed security risks.

“The problem we have in Mali is first and foremost a political problem,” he said.

“There is a junta that has staged a coup, that is exercising power illegally and that, to save itself, is using Wagner’s services.”

(AFP)