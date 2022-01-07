Russia’s ‘mini-NATO’ is intervening in Kazakhstan in the midst of growing unrest

In the face of growing concern, the government of Kazakhstan appealed overnight to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for military assistance against what it called “terrorist groups”. Here’s what you need to know about the Russia – led alliance of six former Soviet states:

Post-Soviet structure

The CSTO was formed in 2002, months after a US-led coalition invaded Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It groups some of the signatories – Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – of a security pact from the 1990s between former Soviet republics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin then said that “we live in a rapidly changing world and must therefore strengthen the treaty that links us and adapt it to new threats.”

The bloc founded a 20,000-strong rapid reaction force in 2009, while its 3,600-member peacekeeping unit is recognized by the UN.

Russia’s ‘mini-NATO’

The CSTO, dominated by Moscow and its state-of-the-art military, is seen as “a kind of Russian counterweight to the Atlantic Alliance” but “depends on Russia’s military capacity to project power,” said Eurasian specialist David Teurtrie.

“There is not much to it” but the Russians, he added.

It is “a remnant of the Warsaw Pact (Cold War)”, said Pascal Ausseur, a former French soldier and senior defense official who now heads the FMES think tank.

Ausseur called the CSTO a “mini-NATO … with Russia instead of the United States on the other side”.

But where armies in the Atlantic Alliance with 30 countries have worked hand in hand for over 70 years, the Russian-led bloc is “far behind”, he added.

CSTO also suffers from Moscow’s lack of resources compared to the far richer United States.

Instability and conflict

What’s more, the CTSO has very different concerns than NATO.

Its Central Asian members are “facing the threat of destabilization” from Afghanistan, Teurtrie said, and the alliance is stationing troops in central Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

On its other flanks, Belarus is much more concerned about its borders with NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, while Armenia is “preoccupied with its conflict with Azerbaijan,” Teurtrie added.

Yerevan’s short war in 2020 with its neighbor of the separatist Azerbaijan region of Nagorno-Karabakh cost 6,500 lives.

It ended in a ceasefire and humiliating territorial concessions on the part of the Armenian side, which had fruitlessly requested CTSO support.

Kazakh intervention

“Sending troops through the CTSO is a way to remain somewhat masked, giving the image of an intervention from all Caucasus countries, not just Russia,” said Pierre Ausseur.

“The implicit message (from Moscow) is ‘I clean up my mess, I lead an organization that can put boots on the ground. I am in charge here at home, on my lawn,'” he added.

Nevertheless, he warned of possible “mistakes” by the troops and pointed out that “soldiers are never the right choice to strike down riots”.

(AFP)