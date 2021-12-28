Russia’s Supreme Court orders the closure of the main human rights group Memorial

Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country’s leading rights group, which chronicles the purges of the Stalin era and symbolizes post-Soviet democratization.

Judge Alla Nazarova ordered the closure of Memorial International, the organization’s central structure, for violations of its “foreign agent” designation by failing to tag all its posts as required by law.

The “foreign agent” legislation, which has Stalin-era connotations, considers that organizations that receive foreign funds act against the interests of Russia.

Prosecutors also accused Memorial International of denigrating the memory of the Soviet Union and its victories and rehabilitating “Nazi criminals.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, a prosecutor said the Memorial “creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memory of World War II.”

“It has been decided to close Memorial International and its regional branches,” the group said on Telegram.

The court decision, which cannot be appealed in a Russian court, is the hardest blow so far for the organization founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov.

The organization is a flexible structure of locally registered organizations, and Memorial International maintains the network’s extensive archives in Moscow and coordinates their work.

The group has been cataloging atrocities in the Soviet Union for years, especially in the notorious network of prison camps, the Gulag.

The move against the Memorial ends an offensive that has led authorities to jail President Vladimir Putin’s top critic Alexei Navalny, ban his organizations and crack down on independent media and human rights groups.

But Memorial International’s ban stands out even in the current climate. Supporters say its closure marks the end of an era in Russia’s post-Soviet democratization process, which began 30 years ago this month.

On Tuesday, dozens of supporters gathered outside the courthouse in freezing temperatures and several people were arrested.

Supporter Maria Biryukova said Russia needed the Memorial to ensure that the country did not repeat the mistakes of the past.

“We need to know our history, understand well what is happening. The Memorial tells the truth, in no way denigrates the country,” he told AFP.

Memorial’s attorneys and founders have denied any serious violations, saying their material was properly marked and only a negligible number of documents may have lost the label.

Tuesday’s hearing was one of two cases brought against the group. Prosecutors have also demanded that a court close the Memorial Center for Human Rights, accusing it of tolerating “terrorism and extremism”, in addition to violating the legislation on “foreign agents”.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court will hold a new hearing in that case.

Denounced by Putin

Memorial has also campaigned for the rights of political prisoners, migrants and other marginalized groups, highlighting abuses, especially in the troubled North Caucasus region that includes Chechnya.

The group has been in the crosshairs of the authorities for years.

On Monday, a court in the northwestern city of Petrozavodsk increased the prison term for the head of the Memorial in Karelia, Yury Dmitriyev, to a total of 15 years.

His supporters say he is being punished for his work locating mass graves of people killed under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Sentenced last year to 13 years in prison on what his supporters say were bogus child sex charges, the 65-year-old will now spend two more years in prison.

Putin has said that Memorial had been defending on behalf of “terrorist and extremist organizations.”

The trials come after Russia blocked the website of rights monitor OVD-Info, which works with Memorial, over the weekend, saying it promotes terrorism and extremism.

OVD-Info has followed opposition protests and provided legal support to victims of political persecution, while Memorial has compiled a list of political prisoners that includes Navalny.

On Tuesday, Navalny’s team said authorities detained the heads of their now-dismantled offices in the Siberian regions of Irkutsk and Tomsk, Zakhar Sarapulov and Ksenia Fadeyeva, who is also a local lawmaker.

