Russia’s Wagner Group to be Blacklisted as Terrorists by UK, According to The Times’ Live Updates

Britain is reportedly planning to officially designate Russian mercenary group Wagner Group as a terrorist organization, in order to place more pressure on Russia. This decision would lead to financial sanctions and other penalties. Follow for live updates. All times are in Paris time (GMT+2).

11:15am: Russian forces are planning to evacuate over 3,000 workers from the town that serves the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, leading to a “catastrophic lack” of personnel, Ukraine’s state-owned Energoatom company said on Wednesday. Last week, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog, Rafael Grossi, stated that the situation around the Russian-held nuclear station had become “potentially dangerous” after officials began evacuating people from nearby areas. The Moscow-installed governor of the region has since suspended operations at the plant, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.

11:15am: Russia proposed a roadmap to normalize relations between Syria and Turkey at the first meeting between their foreign ministers since the start of the Syrian civil war. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that “The best result of our discussion today would be an agreement to instruct experts to prepare a draft roadmap for Syrian-Turkish normalization for the next ministerial meeting,” and that this proposal could then be presented to the leaders of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey.

11:05am: The governor of Russia’s Voronezh region reported that two drones tried to attack a military facility in the region but failed. One drone went off course and crashed, while the second was destroyed by gunfire.

11:03am: Arman Soldin, the Ukraine video coordinator for AFP, was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine.

12:00am: Britain is close to formally designating Wagner group as a terrorist organization after building a legal case for two months. This would make it a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, encourage support for it, or carry its logo in public. Furthermore, this decision would impose financial sanctions and affect Wagner’s ability to raise money if any funds went through British financial institutions.

Key developments from Tuesday, May 9: A French journalist based in Ukraine for AFP was killed near the city of Bakhmut. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of unleashing a “real war” on Russia in his speech at the annual May 9 Victory Day parade. Ukrainian officials stated that Russian forces fired a dozen cruise missiles at the capital overnight.

Read yesterday’s live blog to see how the day’s events unfolded.© France Médias Monde graphic studio ( with AFP, AP and Reuters)