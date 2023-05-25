Rwandan authorities apprehend one of the most sought-after genocide suspects in South Africa.

One of the most sought-after suspects in the Rwandan genocide, a police officer believed to have orchestrated the massacre of more than 2,000 people at a church almost three decades ago, was apprehended in South Africa on Wednesday after 22 years on the lam, according to a special United Nations tribunal established to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Fulgence Kayishema, who is suspected to be in his early sixties, had adopted a false identity and gone by the name Donatien Nibashumba, South African police stated.

He was arrested in a collaborative operation by the tribunal’s fugitive tracking team and South African law enforcement after a probe that had traced him through various African nations, including Mozambique and Eswatini.

Kayishema was indicted by the United Nations’ International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2001 and charged with genocide, complicity in genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and crimes against humanity.

He had been on the run since then, the tribunal said.