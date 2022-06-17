Rwandan overseas minister denies fears of battle with neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo

Rwandan International Minister Vincent Perrota gave an interview to Jowharto talk about the more and more tense state of affairs with the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Earlier on Friday, a Congolese soldier crossed the border and was killed by Rwandan safety forces, whereas two Rwandan troopers have been injured.

Combating between Congolese forces and a insurgent motion known as the M23 infected tensions between the 2 neighbors, and Perrota dismissed fears that the tensions might result in battle.

He additionally insisted that Rwanda was “dedicated” to its settlement with the UK to absorb asylum seekers, regardless of the primary flight being canceled earlier this week.