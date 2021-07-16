Rwanda’s Righteous: The Heroes Who Risked Their Lives to Help Others During Genocide

In 1994, Rwanda plunged into a murderous frenzy. In just three months, more than 800,000 Rwandans, mostly from the Tutsi minority, were massacred by members of the Hutu majority. Some Hutus risked their lives to help Tutsis and most were executed as a result. But others lived to tell the story. Who are these heroes? Why did they make this choice? How did they do it? In this documentary, we meet the men and women who showed humanity during the darkest hours of the genocide.

One of the Righteous of Rwanda is Froduald Karuhije, a farmer in the village of Shyogwe. He dug deep holes in fields and covered them with branches and earth so that about 20 Tutsis could hide.

Froduald Karuhije FRANCE 24

Damas Gisimba, head of an orphanage in the capital Kigali, helped fleeing Tutsis hide in the ceilings and secret rooms of his orphanage.

Damas Gisimba FRANCE 24

Joséphine Dusabimana (seen in the main photo), a bar owner in the town of Kibuye, stole small boats on Lake Kivu to help Tutsi escape at night to an island on the other side of the border.

Click on the video player to see the full report on these heroes of the genocide in Rwanda.