Sadio Mane has been dominated out of the World Cup in a blow to Senegal

On Thursday, the Senegalese Soccer Affiliation introduced that Senegalese star Sadio Mane had misplaced his race to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and was withdrawn from the squad.

His membership, Bayern Munich, later added that the 30-year-old, who was runner-up for the Ballon d’Or final month behind Karim Benzema, had undergone “profitable surgical procedure” in Innsbruck the place “a tendon in his proper head was tied to a fibula”. .

Bayern stated Mane “will begin his rehabilitation in Munich within the subsequent few days.”

The absence of Mane’s talisman is a heavy blow to the Senegalese. He scored the profitable penalty in a penalty shootout victory over Egypt within the Africa Cup of Nations remaining and repeated the feat towards the identical opponents to qualify the Teranga Lions for the World Cup.

Mane was awarded African Footballer of the 12 months for his achievements, scoring 33 instances in 92 appearances for Senegal.

He sustained a shin harm taking part in for Bayern earlier this month however has been named to the World Cup squad within the hope that he can regain his health.

However Senegal stated on Thursday that the previous Liverpool star wouldn’t succeed.

“Sadly, in the present day (Thursday) the MRI exhibits us that the development isn’t as favorable as we imagined and sadly we have now to withdraw Sadio from the World Cup,” stated group physician Manuel Afonso in a video clip on Senegal’s Twitter account.

Senegal initially hoped the striker can be slot in time for his or her opening match on 21 November towards the Netherlands.

It can additionally meet host nation Qatar and Ecuador in Group A.

The president of the Senegalese Soccer Federation, Augustin Senghor, instructed AFP on Thursday that there was no panic in regards to the loss and stated the participant’s well being was paramount within the group’s choice.

“We have now been ready for this because the information of his harm,” Senghor stated.

“We have been ready for brand new take a look at outcomes and once they got here in all of us agreed his well being needed to come first.”

When requested how the group took the hit, Senghor replied: “Zain”.

However Senegalese worldwide Pape Man instructed AFP he’ll miss Mane.

“Mane is irreplaceable,” he stated.

“However we have now different choices on the opposite aspect, and it is a ray of hope on a darkish day for Senegal.”

After naming Mane within the World Cup squad every week in the past, coach Aliou Cisse was optimistic however cautious.

“Shedding Sadio Mane isn’t straightforward for the coach, the group and even for African soccer,” he stated.

Mane was in Munich receiving therapy along with his membership.

(AFP)