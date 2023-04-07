Sarcophagus of Ramses II displayed in Paris’s significant exhibition

An exhibition called “Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs” opens in Paris on Friday to display some of the greatest treasures of Ancient Egypt. ‘s Eve Jackson reports.

The exhibition, located at the Grande Halle de la Villette, features over 180 original artefacts, some of which have never before left Egypt.

Visitors can also experience a virtual reality journey to see the tomb of Nefertari, Ramses’s queen consort.

Among the displayed wonders is the sarcophagus of Ramses II, who was one of Ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaohs and reigned from 1279-1213 BC.

The exhibition will run until September 6. To watch ‘s report, click on the video player above.

Create an immersive experience for visitors by incorporating interactive elements throughout the exhibition, such as touchscreens, audio guides, and augmented reality displays.

Host special events and workshops for children and families to learn more about Ancient Egypt and the treasures on display, including hands-on activities like making hieroglyphic inscriptions or building miniature pyramids.

Partner with local schools and universities to offer educational programs and field trips, allowing students to engage with the exhibition in a more meaningful way and learn about the history and significance of Ancient Egypt.

Offer guided tours led by experts in Egyptology, who can provide additional context and insights into the artefacts on display and answer visitors’ questions.

Create a digital catalogue or online resource to accompany the exhibition, featuring additional information, photos, and videos of the artefacts, as well as interviews with curators and other experts.

Collaborate with museums and cultural institutions in other cities or countries to share the exhibition and its treasures with a wider audience, potentially increasing tourism and promoting cultural exchange.

Offer VIP packages and exclusive events for high-end visitors, such as private tours or receptions with the curators, to generate additional revenue and create a sense of exclusivity and prestige around the exhibition.

Use social media and other digital marketing channels to promote the exhibition and build buzz among potential visitors, leveraging the popularity of Ancient Egypt and its cultural heritage to attract a diverse range of audiences.