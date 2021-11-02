Sarkozy criticizes ‘unconstitutional’ subpoena to testify in trial of former aides

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, twice convicted in recent months, called his summons to testify at the trial of former aides accused of favoritism over electoral contracts as “unconstitutional”.

President from 2007 to 2012, Sarkozy was typically defiant before the Paris criminal court, exercising his right not to answer questions.

“It is an essential principle of democracies known as the separation of powers and as president of the Republic I do not have to account for the organization of my office or the way in which I exercised my mandate,” he told the court.

He said the decision to cite him was “completely unconstitutional” and “totally disproportionate.”

Protected by his presidential immunity, the former head of state has never been charged or questioned in the case of electoral contracts.

But in a surprise move, the trial judge ordered Sarkozy to appear as a witness to help shed light on the case.

Five Sarkozy advisers and allies, including his former chief of staff Claude Gueant and former adviser and consultant Patrick Buisson, have been tried since October 18 on charges of embezzlement of public money and cronyism.

Prosecutors say the voting contracts signed by Sarkozy’s staff during his 2007-2012 term were sealed in secret and without competition, violating French laws on public financing that require transparency and competitive bidding.

All of the defendants deny the charges.

In late September, a French court sentenced Sarkozy to one year in prison for illegally funding his 2012 reelection bid, seven months after he received a separate jail term for corruption.

Sarkozy, who is appealing both sentences, is not expected to serve his sentence behind bars, and the courts have ruled that he can wear an electronic bracelet at home.

He promised to clear his name and accused French prosecutors of a “witch hunt”.

The 66-year-old has also been indicted on allegations that he received millions of euros for his 2007 election campaign from the late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Despite his legal troubles that appear to have ended his political career, at least for now, he remains a highly influential figure on the right as France prepares for the April presidential elections.

Key figures in President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist but increasingly right-wing government, such as Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, are former allies of Sarkozy.

(AFP)