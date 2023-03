France 24 brings you a full particular report on how conservative Saudi Arabia is investing in home cinema. Making films in gorgeous Saudi areas can also be a solution to appeal to overseas vacationers to the nation. Younger individuals now flock to see films in multiplexes, and ladies make up a big share of the viewers – an indication of the nation’s liberation. However is all this only a smokescreen for gross human rights violations? We talk about the difficulty on this dialogue.