Saudi Arabia resumes diplomatic relations in Syria following its re-entry into the Arab League.

On Tuesday, the Saudi foreign ministry declared that Saudi Arabia would be reopening its diplomatic mission in Syria.

This comes almost a decade after diplomatic ties were severed, and just two days following Syria’s reentry into the Arab League.

Some Arab countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, have moved past their previous isolation of President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on protests in 2011 and the subsequent civil war.

According to sources, Damascus and Riyadh agreed in March to reopen their embassies. The Saudi foreign ministry did not provide a date for when the embassy will reopen.

Syria’s state news agency has stated that Damascus has decided to resume its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia.

Contact between the two states has accelerated in light of a significant China-brokered deal to reestablish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a key ally of Assad.

However, the United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia, has opposed regional states’ moves to normalize ties with Assad, due to his government’s brutality during the conflict and the need for progress towards a political solution.

Some Arab states express opposition as well. The Saudi foreign ministry believes that this decision will support regional security and stability. (Reuters)