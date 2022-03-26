Saudi authorities reassure Formula 1 drivers on security measures after attacks on oil installations

Formula 1 drivers said on Saturday they will race at the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after long talks and reassurances from Saudi government ministers that security has been maximized following attacks on an oil facility near the Jeddah Street circuit on Friday.

The drivers met for more than four hours at Jeddah’s Corniche circuit in a gathering that stretched into early Saturday morning after local organizers had already said the race would go ahead as planned, raising doubts over whether they would actually race.

They did not speak to the media after the meeting but the team leaders confirmed that the race was continuing.

“We have entered into long discussions between ourselves and our team principals and with the senior people who run our sport,” GPDA Drivers said in a statement.

“A great variety of opinions were shared and discussed, and after listening not only to the F1 powers but also to the Saudi government ministers explaining how security measures have been maximized, the result was a decision that we will practice and qualify today and race tomorrow.”

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said on Friday they had launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities. The Saudi-led coalition fighting them said the petroleum products distribution station of state oil giant Aramco was hit, causing a fire in two tanks but no casualties.

A huge plume of black smoke rose over Jeddah to the east of the track as cars roamed the street circuit during Friday’s first practice.

In their GPDA statement, the drivers said the visibility of smoke made it difficult to maintain their full focus as they dealt with high-speed blind sweeps and flat stretches of track on the shores of the Red Sea.

“It may be hard to understand if you haven’t driven a Formula 1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but seeing the smoke from the accident, it was hard to remain a fully focused race driver and erase normal human fears,” they said. .

The drivers will now take part in the final session of practice followed by qualifying on Saturday. The team bosses will also appear at their regular press conference on Saturday.

(Reuters)