Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in Qatar for First Visit Since End of Blockade

Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, arrived in Qatar on Wednesday as part of a tour of the Gulf, marking his first visit to the country after the two sides severed ties four years ago.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut all ties with Qatar in June 2017, claiming it supported radical Islamist groups and was too close to Riyadh’s rival Tehran, allegations Doha denied.

But relations were fully restored in January after a historic summit in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula.

Crown Prince Mohammed was received by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with whom he will hold talks, the official Saudi press agency said.

His tour comes as a wave of diplomacy unfolds to resolve regional disputes, especially with Iran and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Qatar this week for two days of talks.

Ankara and Doha had become economic and political partners of late, and the Erdogan government notably supported Doha during the Saudi-led boycott of Qatar.

Turkey, which is recovering from a new economic crisis and is seeking foreign investment and trade, has sought to rebuild relations with former rivals in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

There have also been signs this year of a thaw between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have held several rounds of talks since April with the aim of improving ties.

Simmering tensions between Ankara and Riyadh escalated after the 2018 assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi affair

The arrest of a man in Paris on Tuesday suspected of being involved in Khashoggi’s murder had threatened to overshadow Prince Mohammed’s tour of the Gulf.

The crown prince’s global image was tarnished by the assassination of Khashoggi, who had been a critic of the Saudi authorities.

But France on Wednesday released the Saudi man who carried a passport in the name of Khalid al-Otaibi after realizing he was not the same individual wanted by an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

Prince Mohammed arrived in Doha after a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and attended the Expo 2020 site.

Security was tight at the Expo, where the luxurious Saudi pavilion was closed to visitors and a small crowd of spectators, including women in black robes, gathered outside.

Saudi songs, including one with the lyrics “Welcome Mohammed,” were blasting through the loudspeaker at Al Wasl Plaza, the site’s central location.

The two countries issued a joint statement on Wednesday, saying they were committed to “enhancing the unity and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

The Saudi prince had arrived in the UAE from Oman, where the two sides signed deals for a potential total of $ 30 billion, and he will also visit Bahrain on Thursday and then head to Kuwait.

Prince Mohammed has tried to position himself as a champion of modernization and reform, even as his international reputation suffered from Khashoggi’s assassination.

The crown prince has said he accepts overall responsibility for Saudi Arabia, but denies a personal link, and the kingdom has said it was the work of agents who had gone “rogue.”

( Jowharwith AFP)