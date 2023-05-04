Saudi dreams of transforming desert kingdom into a tourist hub highlighted by Messi scandal

Lionel Messi recently traveled to Saudi Arabia for a promotional trip that caused controversy at his Qatari-owned football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), while highlighting Saudi Arabia’s efforts to attract foreign visitors by showcasing its heritage. Saudi Arabia is aiming to become a high-end tourist destination and reduce its dependence on oil as outlined in the “Vision 2030” plan, which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman unveiled in 2016. The plan aims to welcome 30 million international visitors by 2030 and create up to a million jobs in tourism. However, it faces logistical and social challenges to build an image of a tourist destination. Saudi Arabia has a rich historical heritage, including the Nabataean civilization site of Hegra, but a lot of work remains to attract tourists. The country is spending lavishly to attract industry specialists and global stars like Lionel Messi, who can serve as a luxury showcase for the country. Saudi Arabia is also investing in a technology-based tourism and developing ‘smart’ cities to attract investors. The Saudi public needs to be prepared to welcome foreign visitors and manage tourist sites. To attract tourists, the country needs to foster a peaceful climate in the region. The development of tourism is part of MBS’s “Saudi First” strategy, which aims to guarantee the stability of the kingdom in a pacified regional context.”