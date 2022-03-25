Saudi Grand Prix continues ‘as planned’ despite Houthi attack on oil facility

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia will continue “as planned” despite an attack by Yemeni rebels on an oil facility that sparked a massive fire that can be seen from a street circuit in Jeddah.

Flames erupted at the nearby Aramco oil refinery and were smelled by drivers during the inaugural training round.

The drivers and team bosses attended a circuit meeting with race organizers and Formula 1 management shortly before the second practice which was due to start at 1600 GMT.

The start of the session was postponed by 15 minutes as Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insisted that the race continue into the weekend.

“I have informed them that the weekend will go ahead as planned and that the safety of the event was a priority for the authorities prior to this incident,” a Formula One spokesman said.

“He will continue to update them on any new information and will likely meet with the team managers in the evening to share any new information.”

World champion Max Verstappen was one of the first drivers to learn of the unfolding drama as he drove Red Bull during the first practice session.

“I smell burning – is it my car?” The Dutchman said on his team radio.

Speaking after Friday’s meeting, Haas team boss Gunther Steiner told ServusTV: “The government has assured us that driving here is safe. After training, we will have another meeting.

“Personally, I feel completely safe. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here.”

Friday’s attack was part of a wave of attacks ahead of the seventh anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention against the Houthis in Yemen, a country in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis.

The coalition fighting Iranian-backed rebels confirmed the attack on the Jeddah oil terminal.

“They are trying to influence the nerve center of the global economy,” the coalition said in a statement. “These attacks have no effect on life in Jeddah,” she added.

(AFP)