Saudi-led coalition attacks halt UN aid flights to Yemen’s capital

UN aid flights to Yemen’s rebel-controlled capital Sanaa have been halted by airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition that supports the government, an airport official said Tuesday.

Due to the coalition airstrikes against the rebels, “the airport can no longer receive planes operated by the United Nations or international humanitarian organizations,” the official told AFP.

Flights to Sanaa airport have largely been halted by a Saudi-led blockade since August 2016, but there have been waivers for aid flights that are a key livelihood for the population.

The airport official, who asked not to be named, asked the United Nations to halt the raids so that the airport could resume operations.

On Monday night, the coalition said it had carried out “a limited number of precision strikes against legitimate military targets at Sanaa International Airport.”

“The operation was mounted in response to the threat and the use of airport infrastructure to carry out cross-border attacks,” he said in a statement released by the official Saudi press agency.

The coalition jets hit six targets at the airport, including sites used to “control explosive-laden drone strikes” or to “train terrorist elements” for such operations, the statement said.

The coalition insisted that its attacks were “in accordance with international humanitarian law” and should not have any impact on the operational capacity of the airport.

Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015, shortly after rebels seized the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict has led to what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died and much of the population depends on some form of international aid.

