Saudi-led coalition denies aiming for jail after Yemeni strike kills dozens

At least 70 people were killed in an airstrike on a prison when Yemen’s long-running conflict was hit by a dramatic escalation on Friday that drew condemnation from UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Houthi rebels released gruesome videos showing bodies in the rubble and damaged bodies from the attack, which leveled buildings at the prison in Saada’s northern heart.

The Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting the rebels since 2015, released a statement on Saturday denying that it carried out the strike.

Reports on the direction of the rebel-held facility are “baseless and unfounded,” said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki, quoted by the official Saudi press agency.

The coalition official said the prison had not been placed on a “No strike list in accordance with the agreed mechanism” with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen and that it “has not been reported by the International Committee of the Red Cross”.

Al-Malki said the coalition would share with both agencies “facts and details, as well as media misinformation” from the Houthis about the facility.

Further south in the port city of Hodeida, at least three children died when airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition hit a telecommunications facility while they were playing nearby, Save the Children said. Yemen was also hit by a nationwide internet outage.

“The children reportedly were playing on a nearby football field when missiles hit,” said Save the Children.

Eight aid organizations active in Yemen said in a joint statement that they were “appalled by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed … in a blatant disregard for civilian life”.

They said the Saada prison was used as a detention center for migrants, who made up many of the victims.

The attacks came after the Houthis took the seven-year war into a new phase by claiming a drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three people on Monday.

They arrived when the UN Security Council met to discuss the attack at the request of the UAE.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday that “all parties to the conflict are escalating” and “fulfilling their obligations under international humanitarian law” following the strike in Yemen and the attack on the Emirati capital.

“Proportional answer”

The United Arab Emirates insisted that they and other coalition members remain involved in “proportional” responses to Huthi attacks.

“The coalition is committed to complying with international law and proportionate responses in all its military operations,” said Lana Nusseibeh, UN Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

The Security Council unanimously condemned the Yemeni rebels’ “heinous terrorist attacks”, but in a statement before the meeting, the Council’s Norwegian presidency also strongly condemned the recent violence.

In a later statement, the UN said Guterres “reminds all parties that attacks on civilian and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

Aid workers said hospitals in Saada were overwhelmed after the jail attack, which left 70 dead and 138 injured, according to Médecins Sans Frontières.

Two other hospitals have received “many injured” and when the night fell they were still searching in the rubble, the aid agency stated.

“horrible act”

Ahmed Mahat, MSF’s chief of staff in Yemen, said: “There are many bodies left at the site of the airstrike, many missing people.”

“It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a terrible act of violence.”

The coalition claimed the attack in Hodeida, a lifeline port for the devastated country, but did not say they had carried out any attacks on Saada.

The global internet monitoring dog NetBlocks reported a “national-scale collapse of internet connection”.

AFP correspondents in Hodeida and Sanaa confirmed the outage.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their base in Saada to conquer the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to support the government the following year.

Tensions have skyrocketed in recent weeks after the UAE-backed Giants Brigade drove the rebels out of Shabwa province, undermining their months-long campaign to take the key city of Marib further north.

On January 3, the Houthis hijacked a ship flying the flag of the United Arab Emirates in the Red Sea.

And on Monday, they claimed a long-range attack that affected oil facilities and the airport in Abu Dhabi, killing two Indians and a Pakistani and injuring six other people.

The attack was the first deadly attack recognized by the United Arab Emirates within its borders and claimed by the Houthis.

In retaliation, the coalition carried out airstrikes on rebel-held Sanaa, killing 14 people.

Yemen’s civil war has been a disaster for millions of its citizens who have fled their homes, with many close starving in what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

