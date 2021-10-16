Saudi-led coalition steps up airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said on Saturday it had killed 160 Houthi rebels in attacks south of the strategic city of Marib, where loyalists say the rebels have made progress.

“We carried out 32 attacks … in Abdiya during the last 24 hours,” the coalition was quoted as saying by the official Saudi press agency, adding that “11 military vehicles were destroyed and more than 160 terrorist elements eliminated.”

The rebels rarely comment on losses and AFP was unable to independently verify the number of victims.

The coalition has said that since Monday, more than 700 Iranian-backed rebels have been killed in airstrikes in the battle for Marib.

Abdiya is located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Marib, the last internationally recognized government foothold in the north.

Despite the losses to the Houthis in recent days, they are now “in the center of the Abdiya district after a four-week siege,” a loyal source told AFP.

The official said the rebels had “kidnapped, imprisoned and abused” members of Yemeni tribes who supported pro-government forces.

Almost 20 soldiers and members of loyal tribes were killed in the past 24 hours and 47 were injured, the official added.

Another military officer gave the same tolls.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdusalam said on Twitter that the rebels had clashed with “elements linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State group) who are linked to the forces of aggression (the coalition)” in Abdiya.

The coalition did not immediately respond to a request for a response to the indictment.

Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani accused the rebels of attacking residential areas.

The Houthis began a major effort to seize Marib in February and, after a hiatus, have renewed their offensive in recent weeks.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in the province this year, nearly 10,000 of them in September alone, according to the UN migration agency.

The UN called this week for an end to fighting in Abdiya, saying the movement of aid and some 35,000 people has been “extremely restricted,” including the 17,000 “extremely vulnerable” people who found refuge there from conflict in other areas of Yemen. . .

With around 139 refugee camps in Marib province, according to the government, housing around 2.2 million people, many displaced civilians have been caught in the line of fire once again.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Marib, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

(AFP)