Saudi rights activist Princess and daughter released after three years in prison

Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who have been in jail for almost three years, her legal adviser said on Saturday.

Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a businesswoman, rights activist and member of the royal family, disappeared in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif.

“The two ladies were released from their arbitrary prison and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday, January 6, 2022,” said her legal adviser Henri Estramant.

“The princess is fine but will seek medical expertise,” Estramant added. “She seems worn out but is in good spirits and grateful to be reunited with her sons personally.”

The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government has never publicly commented on the case.

In 2020, Princess Basmah said via her social media channels that she had been imprisoned in the capital Riyadh for more than a year and was ill.

Critical of treatment of women

Princess Basmah’s youngest child of the late King Saud, has been critical of the kingdom’s treatment of women.

She had been traveling abroad for medical treatment around the time of her arrest at the end of February 2019 and was informed after the detention that she was accused of trying to forge a passport, a close relative said at the time.

The accusations were later dropped, but she remained imprisoned with her daughter who was with her then, the relative said.

Princess Basmah said in her social media posts about her detention that she had been held in Al-Ha’ir Prison.

Reuters could not independently verify the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and deprivation of liberty.

Reuters also could not determine whether her arrest was linked to previous detentions of Saudi royalty and prominent citizens that sources have linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s consolidation of power or crackdown on dissent, including women’s rights activists.

In a petition submitted to the UN, dated March 5, 2020 and seen by Reuters, the princess’ family suggested that the reason for her detention may be her role “as an outspoken critic of abuse in our country of birth, but also for … asking for the frozen the fortune left by her father “.

(REUTERS)