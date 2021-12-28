Save the Children confirms two staff members among those killed in Myanmar massacre

Save the Children confirmed on Tuesday the deaths of two members of its staff reported missing after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Day.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm today that two Save the Children staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday, December 24, in an attack by the Myanmar army in Kayah state.” . the charity said in a statement.

On Saturday, photos surfaced on social media purporting to show two burned-out trucks and a car on a road in the Hpruso municipality in the eastern Kayah state, with the charred remains of the bodies inside.

Local anti-junta fighters and a watchdog group accused the junta troops of carrying out the attack in Hpruso after clashes with dissidents in the area.

It is with deep sadness that we confirm that two of our staff are among the burned corpses found in #Myanmar after a military attack on Christmas Eve. Both new parents work on the children’s education. The UN Security Council must meet and take steps to hold those responsible to account.

– Save the Children Global Media (@Save_GlobalNews) December 28, 2021

The two men were “working on a humanitarian response in a nearby community when they were involved in the attack,” the charity said.

“The military took people out of their cars, arrested some, killed many and burned the bodies.”

The Myanmar military has denied the claims.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,300 people killed in an offensive by security forces, according to a local watchdog group.

(AFP)