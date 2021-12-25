Save the Children Myanmar staff “disappeared” after burned remains were found

Save the Children said two members of its Myanmar staff were missing on Saturday, after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found, in an attack that a monitoring group and local media attributed to junta troops.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,300 people killed in an offensive by security forces, according to a local watchdog group.

The “People’s Defense Forces” (PDF) have sprung up across the country to fight the junta and have driven the military into a bloody stalemate of fighting and retaliation.

On Saturday, photos surfaced on social media purporting to show two burned-out trucks and a car on a road in the Hpruso municipality in the eastern Kayah state, with the charred remains of the bodies inside.

A member of a local PDF group said its fighters had found the vehicles on Saturday morning after hearing that the army had stopped several vehicles in Hpruso after clashes with its fighters nearby on Friday.

“When we went to search the area this morning, we found burned bodies in two trucks. We found 27 bodies,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“We found 27 skulls,” said another witness who did not want to be identified.

“But there were other bodies in the truck, which had been burned to pieces, so we couldn’t count them.”

Save the Children said later on Saturday that two of its Myanmar staff had been “caught” in the incident and were missing.

He added that he had “confirmation that his private vehicle was attacked and burned.”

The two had been traveling home after doing humanitarian work in the region, the charity said in a statement, adding that it had since suspended their work in various regions.

“We are appalled at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarian workers, supporting millions of children in need throughout Myanmar,” said Executive Director Inger Ashing.

In October, the group said its office in the western city of Thantlang was destroyed by a junta shelling that also razed dozens of houses following clashes with a local anti-junta group.

‘Cruel’

Myanmar’s junta previously said its troops had come under fire in Hpruso on Friday after its troops tried to stop seven cars traveling in a “suspicious” manner.

Troops killed several people in the ensuing clash, spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP, without giving details.

The Myanmar Witness monitor said it had confirmed local media reports and eyewitness accounts from local fighters “that 35 people, including children and women, were burned and killed by the military on December 24 in Hpruso municipality.”

Satellite data also showed that a fire had broken out around 1:00 pm (0630 GMT) on Friday in Hpruso, it added.

AFP could not confirm reports about the confrontation, but AFP’s digital verification reporters said images purporting to show the incident had not appeared online prior to Friday night.

PDF groups have surprised the military with their effectiveness, analysts have said, as the military struggles to break resistance to their rule.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was “outraged by credible and disgusting reports” that Myanmar troops captured 11 villagers, including children, in the Sagaing region and burned them alive.

Win Myat Aye, a member of a group of ousted lawmakers, condemned the atrocity.

“This is a cruel gift from the military to our people on Christmas Day,” he said.

(AFP)