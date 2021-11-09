Scenes of joy at U.S. airports as borders reopen to international visitors

The first international visitors arrived in the US on Monday after the Biden administration lifted a ban of more than 18 months on non-US citizens traveling from 33 countries, including neighboring Mexico and Canada, as well as China, India. and much of Europe. FRANCE 24’s Jessica Le Masurier reports from New York City’s JFK airport.

New York City’s JFK Airport was filled with excitement Monday as people reunited with their loved ones and tourists were finally able to fly to the United States to visit them.

The travel ban that had been in place for more than 18 months was finally lifted and vaccinated foreigners can now return to the country. Jowharspoke to passengers getting off the first flight from Paris to New York City since the ban was lifted.

“Our son has been here for two and a half years and we have not been able to visit him,” said a passenger. “It will be so cute. We have been so impatient for the reopening of the borders. “

“This is great. We wanted to come on our honeymoon, but we had to postpone it,” said another. “We’re going to do things we haven’t done in a long time: musicals, traveling, going to restaurants. We’re going to visit places like the Met.” .

Even though tourists are returning to New York City, it’s expected to be a good three years before pre-pandemic tourism levels return.

Click on the video player above to see the full report.