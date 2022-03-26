‘Schools open’: Afghan women demonstrate against Taliban’s retreat from education

About two dozen girls and women in the Afghan capital protested on Saturday against the Taliban’s decision to close their secondary schools just hours after they reopened this week.

Thousands of cheerful girls across Afghanistan flocked to educational institutions on Wednesday – the date set by the Ministry of Education to resume classes.

But just hours after the first day, the ministry announced a sudden change in policy that left young people saying they felt betrayed and foreign governments expressing outrage.

“Open the schools, justice, justice!” Demonstrators chanted slogans on Saturday, some carrying textbooks, as they gathered in a square in Kabul.

They waved banners reading “Education is our basic right, not a political plan” as they walked a short distance and later dispersed as Taliban fighters arrived at the scene.

The protest is the first organized by women in weeks after the Taliban arrested the leaders of the initial demonstrations organized after their return to power in August.

The Islamists did not provide a clear reason for their decision, which came after a meeting late Tuesday of top officials in the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban’s de facto powerhouse and spiritual stronghold.

This came after months of work by some foreign countries on a plan to support the payment of teachers’ wages.

Afghan high school girls have now been out of school for more than seven months.

“Even the Prophet (Muhammad) said that everyone has the right to education, but the Taliban took this right from us,” said young woman Nuwaisah at the demonstration, which was organized by two groups defending women’s rights.

Another protester, Laila Bassem, said, “The Taliban cannot oppress the women of Afghanistan.”

Since returning to power on August 15, the Taliban has undone two decades of gains for the country’s women, who have been removed from many government jobs, banned from traveling alone, and ordered to dress according to a strict interpretation of the Qur’an.

The Taliban had promised a softer version of the harsh Islamist rule that marked their first term in power from 1996 to 2001.

But many restrictions are still being imposed – if not at the national level, then implemented locally at the behest of regional officials.

Some Afghan women initially backed away from the Taliban’s shackles, and organized small protests demanding the right to education and work.

But the Taliban soon arrested the gang leaders and held them incommunicado while denying their arrest.

Since their release, most of them have remained silent.

(AFP)