Sean Penn, Catherine Deneuve, Vanessa Paradis on the red carpet at Cannes

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest stars from heading to Cannes, which will host the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival – and the famous red carpet is once again packed with stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its fifth day with the premiere of ‘Peaceful’, a drama by French director Emmanuel Bercot starring film legend Catherine Deneuve. In addition, there was the first showing of ‘Flag Day’, directed by Sean Penn. The film, starring his daughter Dylan Penn, follows the story of a woman who idolizes her impostor father.

Sean Penn, Catherine Deneuve, Vanessa Paradis all stood before the tuxedo-clad photographers and eager onlookers.

