Sending envoy, UN leader takes action on ‘unprecedented’ Sudanese humanitarian crisis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced that he is sending an envoy to the Sudan region amidst an “unprecedented” situation there, as deadly hostilities continue into a third week. The army and heavily armed paramilitaries in Khartoum are still fighting, even as a widely breached ceasefire is extended for 72 hours. UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths will serve as the envoy and stated on Sunday that Sudan’s “humanitarian situation is reaching breaking point.” Griffiths is travelling to the region immediately to explore how relief can be brought to millions of people whose lives have been turned upside down. However, the massive looting of humanitarian offices and warehouses has depleted most of their supplies, with urgent ways of bringing in and distributing additional supplies being explored. The “obvious solution” would be to “stop the fighting.” More than 500 people have been killed and tens of thousands of people forced to leave their homes since battles erupted on April 15. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated that the “scale and speed of what is unfolding is unprecedented in Sudan,” with Griffiths noting that families are struggling to access basic commodities and urgent healthcare is severely constrained, raising the risk of preventable death. Five containers of intravenous fluids and other emergency supplies are currently docked in Port Sudan awaiting clearance by authorities.