In tonight’s version: Sending extra troops to the troubled areas of Darfur in Sudan after days of clashes between Arab and Masalit fighters that killed 175 folks. As South Africa pledges more cash to flood stricken communities, President Ramaphosa says it is going to be real-time audits of cash earmarked for preventing corruption. A neighborhood NGO in Madagascar is urging the usage of peas as a drought-tolerant crop.