Senegal: 11 youngsters die in hospital fireplace, says president

The nation’s president mentioned on Wednesday night that 11 youngsters died in a hearth in a hospital within the metropolis of Tifuan, western Senegal.

Simply earlier than midnight in Senegal, Macky Sall introduced on Twitter that 11 new child infants had died within the fireplace.

“I’ve simply discovered of the ache and horror of the demise of 11 newborns in a neonatal ward fireplace at Common Hospital,” he wrote on Twitter.

“To their moms and households, I categorical my deepest sympathy,” Sall added.

The tragedy occurred at Mam Abdou Aziz Si ​​Dabakh Hospital within the Tifuan Transport Middle, and was brought on by a “brief circuit”, in line with Senegalese politician Diop C.

“The hearth unfold in a short time,” he mentioned.

“Three youngsters have been saved,” Mayor Dimba Diop mentioned.

In response to native media, Mam Abdel Aziz Si ​​Dabbakh Hospital was newly opened.

An identical incident occurred within the northern city of Linguirre in late April, when a hearth broke out in a hospital, killing 4 newborns. The mayor of that city reported {an electrical} failure within the air-con unit within the maternity ward.

Wednesday’s catastrophe comes greater than a month after the nation was shaken by information of the demise of a pregnant girl who had been in useless for a Caesarean supply.

In early April, a pregnant girl waited at a public hospital within the northwestern city of Luga to have a caesarean part. She died earlier than she might get medical consideration.

Her demise induced outrage throughout the nation over the dire state of Senegal’s public well being system.

The Luga Excessive Court docket sentenced three midwives on Could 11 to a suspended six-month jail sentence for “not helping an individual in peril” in connection together with her case.

Three different midwives have been acquitted.

