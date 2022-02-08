Senegal awards cash prizes to award-winning football team and plots

Senegalese President Macky Sall gave the national football team, on Tuesday, cash prizes and plots of land, after the team won the African Nations Cup at the weekend, Agence France-Presse correspondents said.

At a ceremony at the presidential palace in the capital, Dakar, he also named team members to the West African country’s most prestigious Order of the Lion, as thousands of fans cheered outside the gates.

“With your lively strength and creative genius, you have turned the tide of history,” said the president, standing on a podium next to the Nations Cup.

He added: “We dreamed of the cup… I built this dream… and achieved it.”

Senegal, led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, beat Egypt’s Mohamed Salah 4-2 on penalties in Sunday’s final in Cameroon. The match ended without goals after extra time.

The win marked Senegal’s first success after more than fifty years of teams taking part in the tournament – and sparked jubilant celebrations across Dakar on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans poured into the streets of the city of three million people on Monday – which the government has declared a public holiday – to welcome the team back from Cameroon.

Sall said three people lost their lives during the massive festivities.

On Tuesday he announced a prize equivalent to about $87,000 for each team member, as well as a 200-square-meter (2,100-square-foot) plot of land in Dakar, and 500 square meters (5,400 square feet). Plot in the nearby city of Diamniadio.

“There are no words to express our pride, joy, and gratitude,” said Sal.

The president also urged Senegal coach Aliou Cisse to lead his team to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, which was held in Qatar.

