Senegal calls on China to get involved in war-torn Sahel region

Senegal’s Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall said on Sunday that she expected China to provide support in the fight against insecurity in the conflict-ravaged Sahel region at the start of a China-Africa summit.

Addressing reporters in the capital Dakar after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Sall said he hoped China would be a “strong voice” in the fight against terrorism in the vast semi-arid region.

Islamist militants are active in much of the Sahel, south of the Sahara desert, waging a conflict that has continued for years despite the presence of French troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

Sall’s statement came at the start of a China-Africa summit in Senegal, which should focus on trade and security issues. Ends Tuesday.

The summit follows a visit this month by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the African nations of Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, amid growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

China invests heavily in Africa and is the continent’s largest trading partner with direct trade worth more than $ 200 billion in 2019, according to the Chinese embassy in Dakar.

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the summit in Senegal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also deliver a speech via video link on Monday, according to organizers.

(AFP)